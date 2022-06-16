NBA Draft rumor could weigh heavily on Detroit Pistons

As you have heard by now, the Detroit Pistons got unlucky at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery and despite finishing with the third-worst record in the league, they will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero almost certainly going in the top three, chances are that the Pistons will select either Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, or Keegan Murray with the No. 5 pick.

Who is left all depends on what the Sacramento Kings decide to do with the No. 4 overall pick.

Latest report could weigh heavily on Detroit Pistons No. 5 pick

According to Jonothan Givony of ESPN, Ivey does not prefer to be drafted by the Kings and owner Vivek Ranadive is also reportedly in the camp of selecting Murray at No. 4.

From ESPN:

The Kings aren’t Ivey’s preferred destination but have proved willing to take players without the benefit of workouts and medical information in the past, doing so as recently as a year ago when selecting Davion Mitchell. Many around the NBA feel that this pick is available for a team looking to swap picks and move up the draft for Ivey. Detroit, Indiana and Oklahoma City are among those that could potentially exchange an asset to help the Kings’ chances of contending for a playoff spot, with the likes of Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and Lu Dort a few potential options that rival teams point to. In the event that the Kings elect to hold on to this pick and prefer to avoid the drama associated with picking a player against his camp’s will, the candidacy of Keegan Murray might be gaining steam with head coach-to-be Mike Brown. Owner Vivek Ranadive is also said to be a proponent of selecting him.

If the Kings do pass on Ivey, it would be very interesting to see what the Pistons decide to do.

Nation, if Jaden Ivey does fall past the Kings, would you like to see the Detroit Pistons take him with the No. 5 overall pick? If now, which direction would you like to see them go?

