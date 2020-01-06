42.8 F
Detroit Pistons News

NBA drug tests Lakers center following strong game vs. Pistons

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Have yourself a good game, and then get drug tested.

Embed from Getty Images

At least, that’s what happened to Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee following Sunday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center.

McGee scored nine points with six blocks and three rebounds against the Pistons, including this crazy 3-point shot off the window:

But then, he was drug tested following the game:

According to the NBA salary cap:

“The NBA conducts random testing of its players, and provides both treatment programs and penalties for players who test positive for prohibited substances … Players can be subjected to random testing up to four times during a season (two times for HGH) and up to two times during an offseason (one time for HGH; offseason testing is conducted for SPEDs, HGH and diuretics only).”

Previous articleDetroit Lions "love" offense under Darrell Bevell, will "build" next year

