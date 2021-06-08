NBA fines Philadelphia 76ers for Tweet about Steph Curry

According to reports, the NBA has fined both the Philadelphia 76ers and GM Daryl Morey $75,000 each for “violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.”

The fine is a result of a tweet Morey posted in response to a message posted by Golden State Warriors G Steph Curry.

As you can see below, Morey tried to backtrack but it was too little too late.

