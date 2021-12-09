NBA GMs expect Detroit Pistons to trade star player before deadline

The Detroit Pistons are off to a 4-20 start to their 2021-22 season, which just so happens to be the worst record in the entire NBA.

In fact, it is safe to say the Pistons are going to finish the season with one of the worst records in the league so they may or may not have one eye on the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Chad Ford, ‘lots of GMs’ around the league expect for the Pistons to trade their leading scorer, Jerami Grant, before the deadline.

From NBA Big Board:

Lots of GMs expect Jerami Grant, the Pistons’ one veteran presence in the starting lineup, to be moved before the trade deadline, which would cement the Pistons as a strong favorite to end up as one of the three teams with a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery.

Nation, do you think Grant gets moved before the NBA trade deadline?