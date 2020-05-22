41.2 F
Detroit Pistons News

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions News

Another high profile member of the sports world has tested positive for COVID-19.

Patrick Ewing, the Hall of Famer who built his legendary career with the New York Knicks and who now currently serves as the head coach at Georgetown, has tested positive for the illness and is currently isolated and is under care at a hospital.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a statement. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing spent 17 seasons in the NBA and was an eleven-time all-star as well as being named to seven All-NBA teams. He was also a part of the 1984 and 1992 “Dream Team” US Olympic squads.

By Michael Whitaker

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC.

