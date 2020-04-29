41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

NBA Insider suggests that play could resume at Walt Disney World

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Charles Barkley calls out LeBron James for how he’d fare vs. Bad Boys

Michael Whitaker - 0
The infamous "Bad Boys" edition of the Detroit Pistons were known for their hard-nosed defensive play that drew the ire of just about everyone...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Former coach Brendan Malone breaks down “The Jordan Rules”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls formed a legendary rivalry in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Known as the "Bad Boys", the Pistons'...
Read more

It’s called the happiest place on earth, and it would certainly make millions of sports fans across the world happy if this plan suggested by an NBA Insider came to fruition.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA is considering finishing the season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando per league sources.

Of course, another reported neutral site that has been discussed is Las Vegas, NV.

The NBA shut down gameplay last month thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus along with several other prominent sports leagues across the country and world.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views31

More on this topic

Previous articleRob Gronkowski claims he had Bucs playbook while still under contract with Patriots
Next articleCharles Barkley calls out LeBron James for how he’d fare vs. Bad Boys

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.