NBA Insider suggests that play could resume at Walt Disney World

It’s called the happiest place on earth, and it would certainly make millions of sports fans across the world happy if this plan suggested by an NBA Insider came to fruition.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA is considering finishing the season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando per league sources.

Of course, another reported neutral site that has been discussed is Las Vegas, NV.

The NBA shut down gameplay last month thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus along with several other prominent sports leagues across the country and world.