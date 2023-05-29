According to ESPN, the NBA is conducting an investigation into longtime referee Eric Lewis concerning a Twitter account that interacted with various posts regarding league officiating and supported Lewis and other NBA referees. The account, under the username “Blair Cuttliff” and the handle @CuttliffBlair, has been removed.

NBA investigating referee over alleged burner account on Twitter

The focus of the inquiry centers around a potential violation of the league rule that prohibits referees from making public statements about officiating without permission. If evidence shows that Lewis made such statements, he could face disciplinary measures.

Bottom Line – Upholding Referee Standards

As the investigation unfolds, it is important for the NBA to thoroughly evaluate the evidence and determine whether Eric Lewis violated the league's rules regarding public commentary on officiating. Upholding high standards for referee conduct is essential to maintain the credibility and integrity of the NBA.