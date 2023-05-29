Merch
NBA News Reports

NBA investigating referee over alleged burner account on Twitter

By W.G. Brady
0
0

According to ESPN, the NBA is conducting an investigation into longtime referee Eric Lewis concerning a Twitter account that interacted with various posts regarding league officiating and supported Lewis and other NBA referees. The account, under the username “Blair Cuttliff” and the handle @CuttliffBlair, has been removed.

Philadelphia 76ers Doc Rivers 2023 NBA Draft Lottery NBA Investigating Referee

Key Points

  • The NBA has launched an investigation into referee Eric Lewis regarding his involvement with a Twitter account.
  • The account, named “Blair Cuttliff” and with the handle @CuttliffBlair, has been deleted.
  • The league is examining whether Lewis violated a rule that prohibits referees from publicly commenting on officiating without authorization.
  • If evidence confirms Lewis' involvement in making such statements, he could face disciplinary action.

The focus of the inquiry centers around a potential violation of the league rule that prohibits referees from making public statements about officiating without permission. If evidence shows that Lewis made such statements, he could face disciplinary measures.

Bottom Line – Upholding Referee Standards

As the investigation unfolds, it is important for the NBA to thoroughly evaluate the evidence and determine whether Eric Lewis violated the league's rules regarding public commentary on officiating. Upholding high standards for referee conduct is essential to maintain the credibility and integrity of the NBA.

