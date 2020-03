On Monday, the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS released a joint-statement regarding their locker room and clubhouse concerns.

As you can see below, the four sports leagues will be limiting access to the media beginning with Tuesday’s games.

Joint press release regarding locker room and clubhouse access in relation to coronavirus concerns. pic.twitter.com/TABFn33gUf — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) March 9, 2020

