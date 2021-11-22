NBA official Scott Foster weighs in on altercation between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James

Things got rough tonight at Little Caesars Arena between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul after hitting the face of Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, setting off an altercation on the court. Stewart was incensed, chasing after James and having to be restrained.

He would later receive several stitches to close the wound on his face that had been bleeding badly.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

Afterwards, on-court official Scott Foster weighed in on the melee:

QUESTION: What was your interpretation of the contact between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart?

FOSTER: Upon the free throw the initial contact deemed a loose ball foul by Isaiah Stewart and then a dead ball act by LeBron James, deemed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 for unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulder.



QUESTION: Why was Russell Westbrook assessed a technical foul?

FOSTER: During our review for an altercation we deemed him an escalator and not a peace maker.



QUESTION: Why wasn’t Cory Joseph assessed a technical foul?

FOSTER: After Isaiah Stewart left the court, Cory was anticipating he may come around the back of house and enter the Laker bench from the opposite side. So, he was going to intercept him. I actually told Cory that would be good.



QUESTION: Was Isaiah Stewart’s second technical foul for charging back onto the court?

FOSTER: Isaiah got two technical fouls for multiple unsportsmanlike acts during the altercation.

– – Quotes via James Edwards III Link – –