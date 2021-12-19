NBA officially postpones five more games

Five National Basketball Association games have been officially postponed, including three set to have been played tonight.

These five postponements take the NBA’s total to seven for the season after 31 last season.

Scratched tonight: Denver at Brooklyn, Cleveland at Atlanta and New Orleans at Philadelphia.

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 19, 2021