NBA opens investigations into two possible tampering violations

by

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry.

Stay tuned.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.