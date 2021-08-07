NBA opens investigations into two possible tampering violations

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry.

Stay tuned.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The NBA has opened up investigations into possible tampering violations involving two sign-and-trade deals completed in free agency: New Orleans and Chicago centered on Lonzo Ball, and Toronto and Miami centered on Kyle Lowry. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2021