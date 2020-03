On Wednesday, Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

This past Saturday, Gobert was in Detroit to play the Detroit Pistons and as you can see in the video below, he gave his shooting sleeves to young fans who were in attendance at Little Caesars Arena.

Gobert was obviously doing something nice for the kids but it could end up doing much more harm than good.