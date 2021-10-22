NBA preparing to break massive story about Phoenix Suns regarding racism, sexism, and sexual harassment

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the NBA is preparing to drop a massive story accusing Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment in a series of incidents.

Schultz is reporting that there is enough evidence to support such claims and that there is a chance that the NBA will forcibly remove Sarver as the owner of the Suns.

Stay tuned.

