NBA releases new logo for 2021-22 season [Photo]

On Wednesday, the NBA released a commemorative 75th Anniversary Season logo.

The logo will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas, and in original broadcast, digital and social media content.

Nation, what do you think of this logo?

