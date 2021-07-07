NBA releases new logo for 2021-22 season [Photo]

On Wednesday, the NBA released a commemorative 75th Anniversary Season logo.

The logo will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas, and in original broadcast, digital and social media content.

Nation, what do you think of this logo?

