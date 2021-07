The 2020-21 NBA season is in the books and the NBA Draft is just days away.

That being said, on Tuesday, the NBA released some key dates for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including a regular-season start date of October 19.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23, 2022.

NBA key dates for next season: pic.twitter.com/K2HjoM09Xs — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 27, 2021