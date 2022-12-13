NBA Awards renamed to honor all-time greats

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the National Basketball Association has renamed its major awards. As you are about to see below, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, George Mikan, and Jerry West have been honored by having their name put on some prestigious NBA awards. Overall, six NBA Awards have been renamed to honor some of the all-time greats.

Which NBA Awards have been renamed?

Here are the new names for the NBA’s major awards.

– MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy

– DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy

– ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy

– Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy

– Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy

– New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy

Nation, do you like the new names for these awards? What about Ben Wallace?!?!