NBA Reveals Detroit Pistons ‘City Edition’ Uniform for 2024-25

On Thursday morning, the NBA revealed the much-anticipated City Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season, and the Detroit Pistons' new look has fans buzzing. The design draws inspiration from the legendary “Bad Boys” era, with the Pistons’ City Edition jerseys this year featuring a striking “bone” color. This nod to the team’s iconic 1989-90 championship squad is a tribute to the grit, toughness, and swagger that defined their second NBA title under coach Chuck Daly.

The bone-colored jerseys pay homage to the Pistons’ “Bad Boys” mentality, celebrating the team’s unforgettable defense-first approach that led to back-to-back championships. Known for their fierce, hard-nosed style of play, this new uniform brings the team’s legacy full circle while incorporating a modern twist.

This year’s City Edition jerseys not only honor the team’s championship-winning history, but they also represent the pride and passion that has long been a hallmark of Pistons basketball. Fans can look forward to seeing these jerseys in action as Detroit looks to continue building on its rich history while fostering a new generation of talent. The jerseys will certainly be a hit both on and off the court, bringing a fresh and nostalgic feel to the Pistons’ 2024-25 season.