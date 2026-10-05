NBA Scout Calls Jalen Duren an Overpaid Role Player

An anonymous NBA scout thinks the Detroit Pistons just paid a role player like a star, and he had a name ready for the comparison. Speaking to Sports Illustrated after Jalen Duren signed his five-year, $200 million contract on Thursday, Oct. 1, the scout said:

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“I think Duren played his butt off [last season], but I mean, to me, he’s like Domantas Sabonis. He’s going to get overpaid, and he’s a role player. He’s not as talented. He’s not a max player. He’s a role player. And if you’re going to pay him that, are you ever really going to go get somebody else to be the team you want to be?”

The scout’s broader point was that Detroit was right to stop where it did. Duren was eligible for as much as $287 million over five years, and holding the deal at $200 million leaves the Pistons room under the salary cap aprons to add another piece, which is the exact question the scout asked at the end of his answer.

Pistons Should Be Happy if Jalen Duren Is Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been a consistent player throughout his NBA career. Last season was the exception. He played only 19 games before a left knee injury ended his year in February. In those 19 games, Sabonis averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Duren played 70 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He is 22 years old. Sabonis is 30.

Sabonis has been to multiple All-Star games. Duren made his first All-Star team last season, alongside Cade Cunningham.

Duren’s Job Is Being Detroit’s Reliable Number Two

Cade Cunningham will be the Pistons’ top player, but if Duren can become his reliable second option for the next several seasons, it will work out well for Detroit. He is now one of the highest-paid centers in the league, and he will have to prove he can be elite.

Being compared to Sabonis may be a good thing for Duren. If he can consistently average 19 to 20 points and 10 to 11 rebounds a game for the next five seasons, Detroit will be in good hands moving forward.