NBA star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Michigan State and NBA star Miles Bridges may be in some hot water.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday night that Bridges, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

From TMZ Sports:

The 24-year-old forward — who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets — turned himself in to a local jail regarding an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention.

The report added that Bridges was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department when he turned himself in and the bail was set at $130,000. Bridges has since been released after posting bail.

Miles Bridges has been in the news lately but for very different reasons as there has been plenty of speculation about where he will play during the 2022-23 season.

In fact, the Detroit Pistons were among the teams reportedly interested in signing Bridges but that has changed following the 2022 NBA Draft and the recent trades that the Pistons have made.

