NBA star Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined.

Westbrook was averaging 27.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 8.0 rebounds in 53 games with the Rockets.


Detroit Pistons News

