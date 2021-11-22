NBA suspends LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart for alteration

by

By now, you have surely seen the altercation that took place on Sunday night involving LeBron James and Detroit Pistons F Isaiah Stewart, which left Stewart bloodied and irate.

Just moments ago, the Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Stewart has been suspended 2 games and James has been suspended for one game.

Is this fair?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.