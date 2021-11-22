NBA suspends LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart for alteration

By now, you have surely seen the altercation that took place on Sunday night involving LeBron James and Detroit Pistons F Isaiah Stewart, which left Stewart bloodied and irate.

Just moments ago, the Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Stewart has been suspended 2 games and James has been suspended for one game.

Is this fair?

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2021