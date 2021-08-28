NBA to require all referees to receive COVID-19 vaccination

The NBA has come through with their latest decision in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All referees who work games during the upcoming will be required to be fully vaccinated:

NBA announces that it has reached an agreement with National Basketball Referees Association that will require NBA referees to be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption. Full announcement here: pic.twitter.com/pHRmyN7G3n — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 28, 2021

NBA training camps open in late September.