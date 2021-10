LeBron James is vaccinated but he is not about to urge others to do the same saying that it is not his job to do so.

“That’s not my job,” LeBron told reporters.

Well, one person who is not thrilled at all with James’ stance is Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, who believes LeBron should be urging others to get vaccinated.

From TMZ Sports:

“When I heard it,” Kanter said during a television interview with CNN, “I was very disappointed, and it’s ridiculous.”

“LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league,” Kanter said, “and he should be the first one to go out there and say, ‘Listen, everyone. I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans and sports fans are just going out there and get this vaccine, so we can save other lives.'”