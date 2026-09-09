NBA Vets Send Blunt Message to Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren has spent the summer trying to determine exactly what his next contract should be worth. A pair of former NBA players think the Detroit Pistons center may be overlooking another part of the equation.

Raymond Felton and Theo Pinson both pushed Duren toward accepting a long-term deal with Detroit during a discussion on To The Baha. Their comments come with Duren still unsigned after Detroit reportedly offered roughly $35 million annually while his camp has sought more than $40 million.

The negotiations recently showed signs of becoming more encouraging, but an agreement has not been announced. Duren also retains the option of playing next season on his one-year qualifying offer before potentially reaching unrestricted free agency.

Felton Thinks Detroit Has Offered Enough

Felton believes the guaranteed money already available should carry considerable weight.

“It’s $35 million a year on a good team… It’s not about not valuing you. It’s a negotiation,” Felton said during the discussion.

That is the basic risk Duren must weigh. Taking the qualifying offer would give him another chance to establish his market next summer, but it would also mean turning down a massive long-term commitment now.

Detroit has held considerable leverage throughout the process. The Pistons have also shown little interest in facilitating a sign-and-trade, limiting Duren’s cleanest paths to another team.

Felton’s point was less complicated: negotiations are supposed to be uncomfortable. That does not necessarily mean the team placing the offer has stopped valuing the player.

Cade Cunningham Changes the Calculation

Pinson focused on something beyond the contract.

“You have Cade Cunningham right there. I hate to see bigs go away from guards that help them get their money,” Pinson said on To The Baha.

There is evidence behind that argument.

NBA tracking data showed Cunningham assisted Duren 111 times in 1,168 shared minutes through March 4 last season, an average of 3.4 assists to Duren per 36 minutes together. That placed the Detroit pairing among the NBA’s most productive passer-scorer combinations.

Duren still deserves credit for what happens after the pass. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field during his breakout season. Cunningham’s presence does not create Duren’s athleticism, rebounding or finishing ability.

It does make life easier for a rim-running center.

That is the part of Pinson’s argument that carries weight. Duren is not simply choosing between Detroit’s money and somebody else’s money. He is deciding whether the possibility of a larger payday is worth risking a favorable basketball situation alongside one of the league’s premier playmakers.

Felton and Pinson clearly think the answer is no.