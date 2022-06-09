NBC decides on replacement for Drew Brees

According to a report from the New York Post, NBC has decided on a replacement for Drew Brees.

Andrew Marchand is reporting that Brees will be replaced by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on their NFL pregame show, “Football Night in America.”

NEWS: Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show, "Football Night in America," The Post has learned. https://t.co/CEniexfHT4 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2022

The New York Post previously broke the news that Brees was leaving NBC after just one year and that was recently confirmed by NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua.

Brees initially denied the report from The New York Post.

Marchand added that Garrett could also replace Brees as NBC’s Notre Dame game analyst.

Garrett could still also succeed Brees as NBC’s Notre Dame game analyst, but a final decision has not been made there yet, according to sources.

Garrett, 56, was the Giants’ offensive coordinator for more than a year before being fired by then-head coach Joe Judge early last year.

Garrett has been calling USFL games for NBC this spring with Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, a Notre Dame graduate, is a candidate for the play-by-play position.

Nation, who do you prefer as an analyst, Drew Brees or Jason Garrett? Or, would you rather NBC hire somebody else to do the job?

