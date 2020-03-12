NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships due to COVID-19.
Here is the statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors:
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E
— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
Nation, is this the correct decision?
