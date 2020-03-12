48.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
type here...
College Sports

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the...
Read more
College SportsDon Drysdale - 0

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships due to COVID-19.

Here is the statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors:

- Advertisement -

Nation, is this the correct decision?

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDecision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday
Next articleDetroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the following statement regarding the coronavirus. The...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division...
Read more
College Sports

Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Did “Space Jam” predict the NBA’s current situation? (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Okay, here's a bit of comedic relief for what's an extremely dreary day. We all remember the 1996 live-action/animation film "Space Jam". One particular...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing...
Read more

Report: Multiple top-ranked teams withdraw from 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Duke just took itself out of the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament due to the coronavirus. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1238163335717289984 https://twitter.com/DukeATHLETICS/status/1238160286189629440 No. 1 Kansas has just joined Duke...
Read more

Big Ten makes decision on remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go. Just moments ago, the Big Ten released a statement announcing they are canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament,...
Read more

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to reel after last night's decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.