With sporting events and other activités being cancelled or postponed across the nation, the NCAA had released a statement regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Statement on COVID-19 and NCAA championship events: https://t.co/KAphcvmwjz pic.twitter.com/6a9Yuu0rcQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

Nation, how do you think this plays out? Will NCAA Tournament games be played without fans in attendance?