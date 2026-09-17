NCAA Admits Replay Error Changed Michigan Game

The NCAA has now made the most significant admission yet about the controversial ending of Michigan’s season-opening victory over Western Michigan.

The Division I FBS Oversight Committee said Wednesday that the replay crew did not follow the proper protocol when one second was restored to the clock before Bryce Underwood’s game-winning Hail Mary. More importantly, the committee concluded that the outcome would have been different had the correct procedure been followed.

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Michigan still keeps the win.

In its new Sept. 16 statement, the FBS Oversight Committee confirmed the replay error after reviewing the MAC’s appeal and consulting national officiating leadership. The committee said it does not have the authority to change the result once a game has officially ended.

That makes Wednesday’s response different from last week’s dispute. The MAC had already argued that Western Michigan should have won. Now the NCAA committee responsible for FBS oversight has agreed that the replay procedure itself was mishandled.

What the NCAA Conceded About Michigan-Western Michigan

The disputed sequence came with Michigan trailing Western Michigan 12-7.

Underwood’s initial Hail Mary fell incomplete as time appeared to expire. Replay officials determined Western Michigan defensive back Micah Davis had touched the football while established out of bounds with one second remaining, and the clock was reset.

Michigan then received one more snap. Underwood found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown, producing the Wolverines’ improbable 13-12 victory.

The Big Ten initially explained why replay officials restored the final second, focusing on synchronized replay footage used to determine when the ball touched Davis.

The issue that emerged later was not whether Davis was out of bounds. It was which clock replay officials were supposed to use.

The MAC’s Sept. 8 statement said established protocol required officials to use the game clock displayed on the program feed. Instead, the Big Ten replay crew relied on a different clock feed embedded within its replay system. According to the MAC, using the proper clock would have meant no additional play and a 12-7 Western Michigan victory.

The NCAA has now agreed with the central point.

Its committee said the instant-replay protocols “were not followed” and that following them would have produced a different outcome.

Why Michigan’s Win Still Stands

This is where the NCAA’s response becomes unusually clear.

The committee cited two NCAA football rules governing finality. Rule 1-1-3-b states that once the referee declares the game ended, the score is final. Rule 5-2-9 prevents a rule decision from being changed after the next legal snap, free kick, or after the relevant period has ended.

In other words, acknowledging that the replay process changed the outcome does not give the NCAA a mechanism to retroactively change Michigan’s record.

Western Michigan had previously explored whether the result could be challenged, but university president Russ Kavalhuna ultimately learned that no appeals process existed to reverse the final score.

The controversy has already produced one procedural response. The Big Ten subsequently expanded transparency inside its replay process, including greater broadcast access to replay communications and reviews.

Now the NCAA has gone further by formally acknowledging that the wrong protocol was used.

For Michigan, nothing changes in the standings. The Wolverines’ 13-12 victory remains official.

What changed Wednesday is the explanation surrounding it.

The debate over whether the replay error affected the result is effectively over. According to the NCAA itself, it did.