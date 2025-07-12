Ndamukong Suh Announces Retirement, Closes Book on Dominant NFL Career

Ndamukong Suh, one of the most disruptive defensive linemen of his generation and a defining presence for the Detroit Lions during the 2010s, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on July 12, 2025.

Suh shared the news in an emotional social media post, choosing the one-year anniversary of his father’s passing to mark the end of his 13-season career.

“It’s time to let football go,” Suh wrote, adding that his father once told him he had “done everything [he] set out to do.” via – https://x.com/NdamukongSuh/status/1944028824074670575

Suh’s Impact in Detroit

Suh entered the league as the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, selected by the Lions after a standout college career at Nebraska, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2009.

From his first snap in Detroit, Suh was a tone-setter. He earned three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl nods, and totaled 36.0 sacks in five seasons with the Lions — a mark that still ranks 16th in franchise history.

His rookie season was one of the most dominant debuts in modern NFL history. Suh was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and quickly became the face of a Detroit defense trying to claw its way back to relevance.

Though his time with the team was cut short by free agency in 2015, Suh’s legacy in Detroit remains firmly intact. He brought an edge and intensity the franchise hadn’t seen in years.

A Championship Resume Beyond Detroit

After leaving the Lions, Suh played for the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. His postseason journey was capped by a Super Bowl LV win with the Bucs, where he helped anchor a defense that stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

He finished his career with 71.5 sacks, 600 combined tackles, and a reputation as one of the most consistent and durable interior defenders of his era.

What’s Next for Suh

Post-retirement, Suh plans to turn his energy toward financial education and mentorship. He’s already begun building his next chapter through his “No Free Lunch” podcast and initiatives that focus on financial literacy, particularly for young athletes and underserved communities.

His impact on the game won’t fade anytime soon. And in Detroit, he’ll be remembered as one of the last great defensive anchors to wear the Honolulu blue.

