Ndamukong Suh has message for Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson picked up his first-career interception against the Packers

When Ndamukong Suh played for the Detroit Lions, he was arguably the most dominant defensive lineman in the entire NFL. Suh was an absolute beast of a player, and though many believed he played dirty (he certainly did from time to time), he managed to make a big impact on the Lions’ defense. During Sunday’s game between the Lions and Green Bay Packers, Suh took to Twitter to give the Lions some free advice.

What advice does Ndamukong Suh have for the Detroit Lions?

If you watched the Lions beat the Packers on Sunday afternoon, you most-likely noticed rookie Aidan Hutchinson making a heck of a play to intercept future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.

Following Hutchinson’s big play, the Detroit Lions PR department tweeted out that he is just the 4th rookie defensive lineman in team history to record an interception, joining Suh (2010), Jim Doran (1951), and Thurman McGraw (1950). Hutchinson also joined Suh as the only rookies in team history to have 4.5 sacks and an interception in their debut season.

Suh responded to the tweet with some advice for the Lions.

“Hopefully the GM and ownership are smart enough to build around him,” Suh tweeted.

Hopefully the GM and ownership are smart enough to build around him 👀! — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 6, 2022

