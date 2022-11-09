Detroit Lions News

Ndamukong Suh has message for Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Aidan Hutchinson picked up his first-career interception against the Packers
  • Ndamukong Suh has advice for Detroit Lions

When Ndamukong Suh played for the Detroit Lions, he was arguably the most dominant defensive lineman in the entire NFL. Suh was an absolute beast of a player, and though many believed he played dirty (he certainly did from time to time), he managed to make a big impact on the Lions’ defense. During Sunday’s game between the Lions and Green Bay Packers, Suh took to Twitter to give the Lions some free advice.

Ndamukong Suh has message for Detro...
Ndamukong Suh has message for Detroit Lions
Ndamukong Suh Detroit Lions

What advice does Ndamukong Suh have for the Detroit Lions?

If you watched the Lions beat the Packers on Sunday afternoon, you most-likely noticed rookie Aidan Hutchinson making a heck of a play to intercept future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.

Following Hutchinson’s big play, the Detroit Lions PR department tweeted out that he is just the 4th rookie defensive lineman in team history to record an interception, joining Suh (2010), Jim Doran (1951), and Thurman McGraw (1950). Hutchinson also joined Suh as the only rookies in team history to have 4.5 sacks and an interception in their debut season.

Featured Videos

Suh responded to the tweet with some advice for the Lions.

“Hopefully the GM and ownership are smart enough to build around him,” Suh tweeted.

Nation, do you agree with Suh that the Lions should build around Hutchinson?

TAGGED: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions, Ndamukong Suh
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Pistons 10 greatest dunkers Detroit Pistons: The 10 Greatest Dunkers
Next Article Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph becomes first Detroit Lions rookie to win NFC award
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions
Kerby Joseph becomes first Detroit Lions rookie to win NFC award
Detroit Lions News
Ndamukong Suh Detroit Lions
Ndamukong Suh has message for Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Pistons 10 greatest dunkers
Detroit Pistons: The 10 Greatest Dunkers
Detroit Pistons News Lists
Detroit Tigers Medical Update David Chadd
Detroit Tigers Medical Update – November 8
Detroit Tigers News
Lost your password?