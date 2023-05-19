Ndamukong Suh reveals key to Detroit Lions beating Kansas City Chiefs

The Detroit Lions face a formidable challenge in the NFL's season-opener, as they will take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7. A victory in Week 1 would ignite the hype surrounding Detroit, setting the tone for the season ahead. Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion who spent five seasons with the team, recently shared his insights on the keys to the game during an analysis on the NFL Network.

According to Suh, the Lions' defensive line, reminiscent of his own playing days, could hold the secret to a stunning upset in Week 1. “Really, what it's gonna come down to, in my opinion, is the defensive line,” Suh emphasized. He highlighted the importance of disrupting the quarterback, stopping the run, and generating a pass rush that allows the linebackers to provide support against the Chiefs' formidable tight end, Travis Kelce.

“Really, what it's gonna come down to, in my opinion, is the defensive line,” Suh said. “They're going to have to affect this quarterback, stop the run, being able to get after the pass rusher and allow their linebackers to be able to back up and help with Travis Kelce in the middle of the field, because he is going to be a big issue for them.”

Bottom Line: Lions will have to shine in all areas to beat the Chiefs

Suh is right that the Lions' defensive line will have to ball out if they want any chance to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the bottom line is that the team will have to shine on offense, defense, and special teams in order to pull off the upset. One thing is for sure, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will have his team ready for the NFL's season-opener against the defending Super Bowl Champs.