Former Detroit Lion Ndamukong Suh was essentially trying to get out of the Motor City from the moment he was drafted here, and bolted at the first chance that he got.

Is he now trolling the city he once called home, or is it something else?

He recently posted a picture of himself on the sidelines following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 victory over Detroit at Ford Field last month:

What exactly is his angle here?