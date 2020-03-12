38.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
College Sports

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

Nebraska's head coach was hospitalized with the flu after being visibly ill last night.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The sports world continues to reel after last night’s decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert‘s testing positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. And as such, every possible precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of the illness.

Embed from Getty Images

During last night’s contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska head coach Fred Holberg was seen on the bench looking visibly ill. Afterwards, he was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with influenza.

According to the school, the move was made for “precautionary reasons”.

“He has since been released and has returned to the team hotel,” Nebraska said.

Thankfully, this looks like a case of the flu rather than the coronavirus!

– – Quotes via Jeff Borzello of ESPN Link– –

