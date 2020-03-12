Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

The sports world continues to reel after last night’s decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert‘s testing positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. And as such, every possible precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of the illness.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

During last night’s contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska head coach Fred Holberg was seen on the bench looking visibly ill. Afterwards, he was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with influenza.

DEVELOPING: Nebraska Men’s Basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has been hospitalized & quarantined after falling ill during game; There is no confirmation that the illness is related to the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yRor8gZbr4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

According to the school, the move was made for “precautionary reasons”.

“He has since been released and has returned to the team hotel,” Nebraska said.

Thankfully, this looks like a case of the flu rather than the coronavirus!

– – Quotes via Jeff Borzello of ESPN Link– –