Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

The sports world continues to reel after last night’s decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert‘s testing positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. And as such, every possible precaution is being taken to prevent the spread of the illness.
During last night’s contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska head coach Fred Holberg was seen on the bench looking visibly ill. Afterwards, he was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with influenza.
DEVELOPING: Nebraska Men’s Basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has been hospitalized & quarantined after falling ill during game; There is no confirmation that the illness is related to the coronavirus
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2020
According to the school, the move was made for “precautionary reasons”.
“He has since been released and has returned to the team hotel,” Nebraska said.
Thankfully, this looks like a case of the flu rather than the coronavirus!
