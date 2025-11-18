Detroit Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Gets a Netflix Broadcast Crew Loaded With Star Power

The holidays are already shaping up to be busy for the Detroit Lions, and now we finally know who will be calling their Christmas Day showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Netflix. The streamer dropped the full broadcast lineup on Tuesday, and honestly, it’s a pretty fun crew.

Let’s break it down.

The Early Game Crew

Before Detroit takes the stage, Netflix opens the Christmas doubleheader with an NFC East matchup — Cowboys vs. Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.

Calling that one:

Ian Eagle

Nate Burleson

Matt Ryan

Sara Walsh

Melanie Collins

That’s already a stacked group… but the Lions’ game might be even more interesting.

Detroit vs. Minnesota: Netflix Goes Big

The Lions will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Netflix has assembled a mix of NFL legends, rising media stars, and—yes—a pro wrestler.

Here’s the Lions-Vikings broadcast team:

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Noah Eagle Analyst: Drew Brees

Drew Brees Sideline reporters: AJ Ross & Dianna Russini

AJ Ross & Dianna Russini Rules analyst for both games: Gene Steratore

And for the pregame and halftime desks?

Jamie Erdahl

Manti Te’o

Brandon Marshall

Plus special guest: former WWE superstar Seth Rollins

Rollins’ role is still unclear, but it’s Christmas, it’s Netflix, and it’s Lions football—so chaos is welcome.

Why This Matters

The Lions aren’t just playing meaningful December football, they’re now featured in high-profile national windows on Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s prime-time respect. And Netflix is clearly treating the game like a marquee event.

Get your snacks ready, get your family arguments out of the way early, and settle in.

Detroit. Vikings. Christmas. Netflix.

This might actually be fun.