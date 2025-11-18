fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Gets a Netflix Broadcast Crew Loaded With Star Power

Lions Vikings Christmas broadcast team
View Comments

The holidays are already shaping up to be busy for the Detroit Lions, and now we finally know who will be calling their Christmas Day showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Netflix. The streamer dropped the full broadcast lineup on Tuesday, and honestly, it’s a pretty fun crew.

Let’s break it down.

Lions Vikings Christmas broadcast team

The Early Game Crew

Before Detroit takes the stage, Netflix opens the Christmas doubleheader with an NFC East matchup — Cowboys vs. Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.
Calling that one:

  • Ian Eagle
  • Nate Burleson
  • Matt Ryan
  • Sara Walsh
  • Melanie Collins

That’s already a stacked group… but the Lions’ game might be even more interesting.

Detroit vs. Minnesota: Netflix Goes Big

The Lions will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Netflix has assembled a mix of NFL legends, rising media stars, and—yes—a pro wrestler.

Here’s the Lions-Vikings broadcast team:

  • Play-by-play: Noah Eagle
  • Analyst: Drew Brees
  • Sideline reporters: AJ Ross & Dianna Russini
  • Rules analyst for both games: Gene Steratore

And for the pregame and halftime desks?

  • Jamie Erdahl
  • Manti Te’o
  • Brandon Marshall
  • Plus special guest: former WWE superstar Seth Rollins

Rollins’ role is still unclear, but it’s Christmas, it’s Netflix, and it’s Lions football—so chaos is welcome.

Why This Matters

The Lions aren’t just playing meaningful December football, they’re now featured in high-profile national windows on Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s prime-time respect. And Netflix is clearly treating the game like a marquee event.

Get your snacks ready, get your family arguments out of the way early, and settle in.
Detroit. Vikings. Christmas. Netflix.
This might actually be fun.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments