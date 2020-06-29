41.2 F
Netflix to produce series detailing Colin Kaepernick’s teenage years

By Michael Whitaker

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has seen his name reappear in the news in recent weeks following the country wide protests due to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as a re-examined stance on his protest of kneeling during the national anthem prior to NFL games.

And now, viewers will get to know a whole new side of Kaepernick that they may not have known.

He’s teaming up with filmmaker Ava DuVernay to produce a six-part series detailing his adolescent life.

He released the following statement regarding the series:

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens. We seek to give a new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community during my high school years.”

– – Quote via Sophie Bearman of TheStreet.com Link – –

