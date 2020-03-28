Netflix takes shot at Detroit Lions (again) in latest ‘Ozark’ season [Video]

Here we go again.
Even though COVID-19 has pretty much shut down sports, Detroit Lions fans cannot get away from outsiders ripping their team.
The latest to rip the Lions is the Netflix original series ‘Ozark’ who already took a shot at them back in Season 2.
Here is the clip from Season 2, Episode 4.
Well, Season 3 of ‘Ozark’ just dropped on Netflix and it only took until the second episode for them to take a shot at the Lions again.
Check it out.
Even Ozark Season 3 ridicules the Detroit Lions, sigh…@Johnny_Detroit pic.twitter.com/MGEgNegC1x
— Cris (@lasvegascris) March 27, 2020
"Detroit Lions? Thought Marty had better sense than that." #Ozark #DetroitLions
— Bryant Fillmore (@bryfill) March 27, 2020
Despite the show ripping the Lions, you have to admit, it is pretty darn good!