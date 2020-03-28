44.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Netflix takes shot at Detroit Lions (again) in latest ‘Ozark’ season [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Here we go again.

Even though COVID-19 has pretty much shut down sports, Detroit Lions fans cannot get away from outsiders ripping their team.

The latest to rip the Lions is the Netflix original series ‘Ozark’ who already took a shot at them back in Season 2.

Here is the clip from Season 2, Episode 4.

Well, Season 3 of ‘Ozark’ just dropped on Netflix and it only took until the second episode for them to take a shot at the Lions again.

Check it out.

Despite the show ripping the Lions, you have to admit, it is pretty darn good!

