Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ Features Amon Ra St. Brown’s Journey





If you thought Netflix only delivered binge-worthy dramas and documentaries, think again. Coming soon to your screens is ‘Receiver,’ a series that promises to give football fans an all-access pass into the Lions’ rollercoaster 2023 season. Think ‘Hard Knocks’ meets ‘Friday Night Lights,’ with a touch of Detroit grit.

In this upcoming show, you’ll catch glimpses of Amon-Ra St. Brown alongside gridiron giants like Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson. From locker room banter to heart-pounding game-day moments, ‘Receiver’ isn’t just about touchdowns—it’s about the emotional touchdowns and fumbles that define a team’s journey.

For St. Brown, watching the series wasn’t all touchdowns and celebrations. Reflecting on the season’s highs and lows, he admitted, “It was tough seeing our post-game reflections after that 49ers loss. “It was just, it was tough to watch but it was cool how they really portrayed both sides of the ball,”

George Kittle, Justin Jefferson, Amon-ra St. Brown and Davante Adams talk to TODAY about their new @Netflix's docuseries “Receiver” which pulls back the curtain on the lives of five of the best receivers in the NFL. @KayleeHartung reports. pic.twitter.com/d12j0VtbaQ July 9, 2024

Known for his relentless work ethic, St. Brown has turned every setback into a setup for a comeback. Drafted 112th overall in 2021, he’s transformed his draft position into a daily motivation mantra. “Before I hit the field,” he revealed, “I read my goals and see those 16 names drafted ahead of me. It’s not about anger anymore, but a reminder to give it my all. Round 4, Pick 112—it’s a chip on my shoulder that pushes me forward.”

With a recent four-year contract extension under his belt, St. Brown isn’t just a receiver; he’s a symbol of perseverance and leadership in Motown. As ‘Receiver’ gears up to premiere, get ready to witness the Lions’ rise, fall, and rise again through the eyes of those who live and breathe the game.