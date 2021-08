What you are about to see is absolutely incredible.

Take a look as Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands falls during the last lap of Sunday’s 1500m qualification race yet still comes back to win!

THIS is why you NEVER give up! Way to go, Sifan!

Here it is. @SifanHassan falls in last lap of 1500 meter qualification race and comes back to win it pic.twitter.com/Z27wrEUftF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2021