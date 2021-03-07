New addition to 2021 Detroit Tigers will make debut on Sunday

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers skipper AJ Hinch released Sunday’s starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Nomar Mazara is will make his 2021 Spring Training debut as he is slotted to hit in the No. 2 spot behind Robbie Grossman.

Mazara, who was recently signed by the Tigers, has power potential as he hit 20 home runs in each of his first three Major League seasons.

As former Tigers manager Jim Leyland recently mentioned, if Mazara bounces back, the offense will be “quite a bit better.

“If this Mazara kid comes back — he hit 20 home runs for four straight years in Texas,” he said. “If this kid bounces back, we are quite a bit better.”

Tigers today. Mazara debut pic.twitter.com/jM1DIUsF96 — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) March 7, 2021