Monday, February 10, 2020
MSU News

New candidate has ‘definite interest’ in replacing Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday, many Michigan State fans were bummed out when news broke that Luke Fickell had made the decision to remain at Cincinnati rather than taking over the Spartans football program.

Now, the question is, what is Plan B for Michigan State?

Spartan fans won’t be thrilled with Michigan State’s ‘Plan B’

Well, according to the Detroit Free Press, former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema has ‘definite interest’ in taking over for Mark Dantonio as the Spartans head coach.

Spartan Nation, would Bielema be a good hire for Michigan State?

