New Coordinators Bring Uncertainty to Lions’ 2025 Playoff Push

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL season with high expectations and a solid roster, but key coaching changes have introduced a layer of uncertainty. After a 15-2 season and a deep playoff run in 2024, the Lions retained most of their core players. What they couldn’t keep, however, were their coordinators.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both accepted head coaching jobs in the offseason, leaving Detroit with two first-year coordinators at critical junctures. John Morton steps in on offense, while Kelvin Sheppard takes over the defense.

High Talent, High Pressure

Despite the turnover, power rankings place the Lions fifth in the league heading into training camp. Analysts agree on the talent. What’s unknown is how well the new coordinators will mesh with a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

“The Lions aren’t rebuilding anymore, they’re managing expectations. And with new coordinators stepping in, this season will test whether the culture Dan Campbell built is strong enough to weather real change.” – Detroit Sports Nation

The learning curve could be steep, especially with early matchups against top-tier opponents. Morton brings experience, but has not called plays full-time in years. Sheppard is a rising voice in the building but has never served as a defensive coordinator at the NFL level.

FPI Sees Lions as Division Favorites

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Lions are projected to finish with a 10-7 record, a 65% chance to make the playoffs, and a 39.4% chance to win the NFC North. While that forecast reflects respect for Detroit’s roster, it also shows that the model accounts for instability at the coaching level.

What to Watch in Camp

Detroit’s upcoming training camp will be closely monitored, not just for player battles, but for how smoothly Morton and Sheppard can take the reins. If they can keep the ship steady, the Lions are positioned to remain one of the NFC’s toughest outs.

The window is open. Whether they can capitalize will hinge as much on the headset as it will on the helmets.

