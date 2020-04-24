41.2 F
New court documents allege current Michigan athletic trainer knew about sexual misconduct by former team doctor

There’s a new update in the sexual abuse allegations against former University of Michigan team doctor Robert Anderson, who passed away in 2008.

According to court documents filed earlier today, the team’s current athletic trainer, Paul Schmidt, allegedly knew about Anderson’s actions and even joked about it.

“It was always just, like, hey, go see Dr. A. Go drop your drawers. I specifically remember Schmidty’s laugh about it,” one of the players said. “Like I can see him doing it. Murph was a little more quiet. I definitely remember Schmidty laughin’ and cacklin’ about it.”

Anderson was accused of sexual abuse of patients during his 35 years in Ann Arbor which included performing unneeded rectal exams as well as “excessive genital fondling”.

“The University of Michigan failed them,” attorney Mick Grewal said in a news release Friday morning. “Failed to protect them, failed to stop an alleged serial predator. We represent and have spoken with over 100 survivors, including professional and collegiate football players, wrestlers, golfers, hockey players, pilots, and people from all walks of life and the pattern is the same. Over the last 4 decades, multiple employees at the University, including Assistant AD Paul Schmidt could have stopped Anderson.”

Over 20 players have filed intent to sue the University, while over 300 individuals have retained counsel in connection to the alleged abuse.

Earlier this year, the University announced an independent investigation after the school police department began looking into the allegations against the late Anderson.

– – Quotes via Dan Murphy of ESPN Link – –

By Michael Whitaker
