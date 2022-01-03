New details emerge regarding Antonio Brown fiasco and it changes everything [Video]

UPDATE:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Antonio Brown did not decide on his own to storm off of the field during Sunday’s game, he was told to do so by his coaches after he said he could not go into the game.

Brown reportedly did not feel healthy enough to enter the game so he refused when asked by coaches. This is when Bruce Arians and other Buccaneers coaches told him that if he was going to refuse to go into the game when asked, he had to leave the field. Following the game, Arians announced Brown was no longer part of the team.

