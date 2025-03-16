New Detroit Lions CB D.J. Reed Excites Fans With Recent Comment

The Detroit Lions have a new No. 1 cornerback, and his name is D.J. Reed. During the first week of free agency, the Lions signed Reed to a 3-year, $48 million deal, which is a great deal for a player who I believe is an upgrade over Carlton Davis III. Reed has not gotten much attention because he spent the last couple of seasons with the New York Jets as the wingman for Sauce Gardner, but he is very good.

D.J. Reed Raves About Terrion Arnold

During his introductory presser, Reed was asked about his thoughts on his new wingman, Terrion Arnold.

“I thought Terrion played well (last year),” Reed said. “Obviously, he was handsy, which, that’s something that you can correct, that’s totally fixable. As far as talent, as far as being sticky, it was a reason why he was drafted in the first round. So, he’s going to be very good, in my opinion. I think he’s a Pro Bowl, All-Pro type of guy.”

Why it Matters

Before you get too excited about what Reed said about Arnold, it is important to consider that they are now teammates, and teammates almost always say good things about each other to the media. That said, Arnold does have a ton of talent, and I expect him to take a big jump forward during the 2025 season.