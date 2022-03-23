New Detroit Lions CB Mike Hughes explains why he has a perfect opportunity

The Detroit Lions added some much-needed help to their secondary with the signing of CB Mike Hughes, who is already familiar with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“I met with AG coming out of college when he was with New Orleans,” Hughes said on Wednesday afternoon. “I sat down with him at the combine, and I remember that conversation. We were going over some coverages and stuff. I liked the vibe. Here we are again — it’s the same vibe, too. He played ball and has a lot of experience, so I think he can get me to that level of competition I think I can play that. I think he can help me get there.”

Hughes, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, appeared in all 17 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, amassing an interception along with forcing four fumbles.

And for the man himself, coming to Detroit was the perfect opportunity.

“I think it was the perfect opportunity for me to come in and try to compete for a spot,” Hughes said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity for me in my career at this point. Having a talk with Coach Campbell and those defensive guys, they got a plan for me that I think is a good opportunity for me, like I said. I just want to come in here and have fun and just play ball, honestly.”

“I think I still have a lot to prove,” Hughes said. “Coming off those significant injuries, I don’t think a lot of guys can bounce back from those. I think I’m blessed to even be in this position to show that I can come back and be the player I know I can be, and even better.”

Nation, do you think Hughes can crack the Lions starting lineup of defense?

