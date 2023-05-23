New Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson already assuming role as leader

In the first episode of the Detroit Lions‘ new online show on YouTube, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the team's new defensive back, showcased his gaming skills while discussing various topics with teammate David Montgomery. During the show, Gardner-Johnson talked about being a leader on the team. He believes that his intensity and practice habits directly translate to the game, and he aims to bring that level of competitiveness to the Lions.

During the gaming session, Gardner-Johnson talked about bringing intensity the intensity in practice.

“People heard me today, and I’ma tell you why,” Gardner-Johnson said about Tuesday’s practice. “It’s more so bringing in intensity. What you’re going to see in the game is what you’re going to see 24/7 at practice. I practice how I play. So if I can’t go out there and do my stuff and be me and get under guys’ skin, I don’t think I’d be at my best.”

Bottom Line: Fostering a Culture of Leadership

Gardner-Johnson's emergence as a leader for the Lions signifies yet another positive shift in the team's dynamics. By openly discussing his approach to the game and the importance of intensity, he sets the tone for his teammates and encourages a competitive environment. Gardner-Johnson's commitment to practicing with the same fervor as he plays exemplifies his dedication to the team's success.