New Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn discusses instilling confidence in his players

The staff of new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gaine4d a massive piece with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator.

And for Glenn, one of his first orders of business will be to promptly rid the defense of the confusion that they had been suffering under the Matt Patricia era.

While speaking with media members Wednesday afternoon, Glenn stated that it’s his and the rest of the coaching staff to put their players in the best position possible to succeed on the field.

“When you look at the players, I think Dan said it, the players looked confused, with no confidence. The one thing we have to do is change their thinking so they can go out and play with confidence and play fast,” Glenn said. “As a staff, that’s our No. 1 job, get the players playing fast, get them playing confident and let those guys let it loose.”

“We don’t need a lot of thinking out there. We just want the guys to understand, ‘What’s my job? Where my eyes gotta be, coach? And what do I gotta do?”

Of course, the Lions surrendered the most yards and points in franchise history last season. As a former 15 year NFL veteran, Glenn has been in the position that his players are in, and is well tuned in to what’s needed from them. And it won’t mean anything without confidence.

“You look at the tape, you see guys in stacks and bunches and they don’t know what they do. We want to make sure that’s not happening with our guys,” Glenn said. “That takes a lot of confusion out, and when you’re not confused you’re able to play fast, you know what you’re doing and you can go make plays. We want these guys to be able to do that as much as they can.

“I’m not saying we’re going to be simple to target. We’re going to be simple enough for our guys to know exactly what they’re doing so they can go out there and perform their duties.”

