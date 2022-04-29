New Detroit Lions DE Josh Paschal looking forward to leadership role

The Detroit Lions went to SEC country for their 2nd selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 46th overall pick, the Lions selected DE Josh Paschal from Kentucky:

In his first media session with his new team, Paschal explained that he’s a versatile player and that he’ll be able to do whatever is asked of him by the team coaching staff.



“Yes sir, versatility is one of the biggest keys to my game,” he said. “I move all across the front. I’m not sure where they’ll have me playing, but whatever it is, I’ll give it my all. I’m very versatile, so whatever it is, I’ll be able to pick it up.”

As a former captain with the Wildcats, Paschal was then asked about his leadership qualities and what he can bring to a locker room.

“It just means I was blessed enough to be around great leaders, and they helped me become the guy I am. I’m a guy who can change locker rooms, and that’s my goal to come in and learn from the guys and veterans there, but also step into a leadership role as well.”

“I’m a relatable guy,” he continued. “At the end of the day, I love to build relationships with my teammates and I love to be able to lead different guys in different ways.”

Of course, Paschal found himself being diagnosed with melanoma during his sophomore year and was asked about how that experience changed and shaped him into the player that he is now.

“I learned a lot throughout that whole time,” he said. “I learned not to take not only this game but life for granted, to take every moment and day as a blessing. Whether it’s going out on the practice field or if it’s just waking up in the morning. Everything is a blessing, I’m beyond blessed to be in this position now, and I feel like everything came full circle. I’m beyond blessed to be a Lion.”

