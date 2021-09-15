New Detroit Lions defender receives embarrassing grade from Pro Football Focus

When it comes to Pro Football Focus and their NFL grading system, much is left to be desired. That being said, the better players in the league generally end up with better overall grades, while the worst players tend to bring up the rear.

PFF has released their Week 1 grades new Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone may want a mulligan.

According to PFF, Anzalone got a grade of just 28.6 out of a possible 100 during his debut with the Lions.

Anzalone, who was signed by the Lions during the offseason, was the No. 82 ranked linebacker (out of 84 who met the minimum snap count)

Now, we are not going to get on him too much but Anzalone needs to raise his game in a big way in Week 2.