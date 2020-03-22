23.3 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 22, 2020
New Detroit Lions DT Nicholas Williams has a message for the fans

New Detroit Lions DT Nicholas Williams has a message for the fans!

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions were busy in the first days of free agency, bringing aboard several new faces while also bidding goodbye to a few others.

Defensive tackle Nicholas Williams was among the signees that GM Bob Quinn brought to the Motor City. Williams, who had previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with $4.9 guaranteed.



Williams took to his social media account to post a message for the fans:

“Cant wait to play in the great city of Detroit in front of the great fans of the Motor City!” he exclaimed.

