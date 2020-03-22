New Detroit Lions DT Nicholas Williams has a message for the fans!

The Detroit Lions were busy in the first days of free agency, bringing aboard several new faces while also bidding goodbye to a few others.

Defensive tackle Nicholas Williams was among the signees that GM Bob Quinn brought to the Motor City. Williams, who had previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with $4.9 guaranteed.







Williams took to his social media account to post a message for the fans:

.@NickWilliams_98 can't wait to play in front of the "great fans of the Motor City"! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/1YFrJdMEN2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2020

“Cant wait to play in the great city of Detroit in front of the great fans of the Motor City!” he exclaimed.